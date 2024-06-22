Bengaluru: Freedom from parking woes

BENGALURU: The BBMP inaugurated the long-awaited multi-level parking facility at Freedom Park in Gandhinagar on Friday. The 24x7 parking facility has been built at a cost of Rs 79 crore and can accommodate 600 four-wheelers and 750 two-wheelers.

Speaking after the inauguration, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that one more similar facility will be constructed inside the city limits.

“This is one of the best parking systems in corporation limits. It is in the vicinity of Vidhana Soudha and the Karnataka High Court. People should make use of the facility. We have banned parking in a few areas in and around Gandhinagar as people found it difficult to move due to haphazard parking and also the traffic. We will also replicate this facility in another place within the corporation’s limits,” Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said.

According to informed sources, the traffic police have banned parking within a 1-km radius of the new parking facility.

According to BBMP officials, the operation and maintenance contract for the parking complex has been handed over to PrinceRoyal Parking Solutions, AR Constructions, and Omnitec Systems India Pvt Ltd for a lease period of 10 years. The Palike would get Rs 1.50 crore annually, and there would be an increase of 10% in the fee annually.

The multi-level parking facility has reserved parking for women and the specially-abled. Apart from this, there are automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras at entry and exit points for face capture for better security and vigilance.

To keep a check on pollution inside the facility, an automatic air ventilation system has been installed which will remove the polluted air through pipes and bring in fresh air into the complex through another pipe.