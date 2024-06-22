Bengaluru has an audience I really want to perform for: Ashish Vidyarthi

BENGALURU: These days, it might take more than the usual time to describe what veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi is up to. Enjoying multiple roles such as food vlogger, motivational speaker, and of course, actor, the 59-year-old has debuted as a stand-up comic. His interest in stand-up comedy has led to an Indian tour, and he will be in the city soon for the last leg of the show.
Trying out new things is Vidyarthi’s favourite trait about himself. “I like doing a lot of things while I am waiting for something to happen. I am an actor who loves doing amazing roles, but while waiting for amazing roles, I do many other things. I am a speaker, actor, food vlogger, and now a stand-up comic, and each one has its own time to do it. I love to explore more,” he says.
However, a few minutes into the conversation, Vidyarthi confesses that with stand-up comedy, he didn’t know what he was getting into. “It was not a very conscious decision. I went in for it without knowing much about it. If I had watched a few live stand-up shows in India, I would not have gone for it. I went for it like something you would be foolish enough to do; otherwise, with full knowledge, you wouldn’t do it,” he says. But Vidyarthi is now enjoying the stand-up stint. “I began with one and a half months of preparation. I just shared the content I created from anecdotes from my life and wrote it in a funny way,” he explains.
A regular visitor to the city, Vidyarthi is looking forward to performing two shows in Bengaluru. “I am looking forward to it. The city has an audience I really want to perform for. I am quite excited about it,” he says, despite being under the weather.
An avid traveller, Vidyarthi ensures that all his new projects somehow have a travel element in them. His upcoming expedition, Raining Smiles, is also about that. “I always wanted to travel the country and its terrains during the monsoon. So we began the journey in Kanyakumari, and the idea was to vlog the whole day while chasing the monsoon, meeting people, talking to them and eating with them and each evening landing at a cafe or a home and performing a stand up sketch for them. It is my way of returning the love they have given,” he explains. The plan is to travel from Kanyakumari all the way up to Kashmir. And again from Kutch to Arunachal Pradesh.
Among all these new interests, Vidyarthi’s first love has always been acting. Having been an actor for more than three decades, Vidyarthi has witnessed the evolution of Indian cinema. In these changing times, he shares his philosophy on acting. “I believe scripts might change but storytelling remains the same,” he says. “Many might think I am an amazing actor, but this amazing actor needs amazing roles for the magic to happen!”
Vidyarthi is currently looking forward to his upcoming film, Kill, set for July 4 release. An action thriller, it is written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga.
(Ashish Vidyarthi will be performing at Under Ground Comedy Club and Just Blr on June 28 and 29 respectively. Tickets available on bookmyshow.com)