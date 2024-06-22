Bengaluru has an audience I really want to perform for: Ashish Vidyarthi

BENGALURU: These days, it might take more than the usual time to describe what veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi is up to. Enjoying multiple roles such as food vlogger, motivational speaker, and of course, actor, the 59-year-old has debuted as a stand-up comic. His interest in stand-up comedy has led to an Indian tour, and he will be in the city soon for the last leg of the show.

Trying out new things is Vidyarthi’s favourite trait about himself. “I like doing a lot of things while I am waiting for something to happen. I am an actor who loves doing amazing roles, but while waiting for amazing roles, I do many other things. I am a speaker, actor, food vlogger, and now a stand-up comic, and each one has its own time to do it. I love to explore more,” he says.

However, a few minutes into the conversation, Vidyarthi confesses that with stand-up comedy, he didn’t know what he was getting into. “It was not a very conscious decision. I went in for it without knowing much about it. If I had watched a few live stand-up shows in India, I would not have gone for it. I went for it like something you would be foolish enough to do; otherwise, with full knowledge, you wouldn’t do it,” he says. But Vidyarthi is now enjoying the stand-up stint. “I began with one and a half months of preparation. I just shared the content I created from anecdotes from my life and wrote it in a funny way,” he explains.

A regular visitor to the city, Vidyarthi is looking forward to performing two shows in Bengaluru. “I am looking forward to it. The city has an audience I really want to perform for. I am quite excited about it,” he says, despite being under the weather.