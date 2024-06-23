Beware, cybercrooks can steal your money without OTP too

BENGALURU: As technology advances, fraudsters are employing new techniques to swindle people. We all think that without One Time Passwords (OTPs), money cannot be transferred, but now cyber fraudsters can take the money away from your account without an OTP too.

This is how the scam works. You are sent a message that looks to have bee forwarded from a bank. Once you click the link, the money is stolen from your account without an OTP. Over Rs 40 lakh has been stolen from Bengaluru Rural district alone using this technique.

Cybercriminals are also employing more-sophisticated Remote Access Trojans (RAT) and Android Application Package (APK) software to scam people. A senior officer said RATs and APKs are software that allow cybercriminals to remotely control a person’s device, without their knowledge.

An officer explained that fraudsters create fake apps using logos of nationalised or private banks whose security would have been breached. Fraudsters send these app links via WhatsApp or text messages, and once the application is installed on the phone, fraudsters can easily steal the money.

This is a more advanced form of phishing, enabling fraudsters to bypass conventional security measures and gain unauthorised access to sensitive information. Earlier, these methods were used to steal money in bulk from big companies, he added.