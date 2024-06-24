Ragigudda double-decker flyover to open soon

BENGALURU: With South India’s tallest road-cum-rail flyover at Ragigudda soon to be opened unidirectionally, traffic police anticipate that congestion will ease significantly at the choked Central Silk Board Junction. The road on the flyover’s first level, 8 metres above the ground, and three ramps are finally ready.

Its official launch awaits dates from the Chief Minister’s office, and will come as a huge relief for employees of Electronics City.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has built the Rs 330-crore flyover on Marenahalli Road at a height of 31 metres, with the RV Road-Bommasandra Metro line tracks laid on the second level. This is the first flyover in South India to have a Metro line over an elevated road.

DCP Traffic (South) Shiva Prakash Devaraju told TNIE, “When the road is opened up, it will bring down congestion at Silk Board Junction by 25% to 30%. However, we are apprehensive that traffic will shift to HSR Layout and Bommanahalli. Let us wait and watch.”

“A total road length of 5.23km, including three ramps and loops, are set to open shortly. It will be signal-free,” said Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL, BL Yashavanth Chavan.

A visit to the flyover before the launch showed that some final touches were being given to the new 20m wide road which runs for 3.3km from Ragigudda to CSB Junction. “Five ramps are planned here. While A, B and C ramps will be opened now, we are trying to complete D and E by March 2025,”said a senior BMRCL official.