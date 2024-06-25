Pet project

BENGALURU: From little five-year olds to the adults in the audience – everyone was up early in the morning on a Sunday no less to catch a glimpse of the famed Gopi, the protagonist of author Sudha Murty’s children’s book series The Gopi Diaries. The energetic Golden Retriever was accompanying Murty on the release of her new book Gopi’s Day Out (HarperCollins; Rs 399), where she was accompanied by her husband, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

In this fourth addition to the series, the story begins with Gopi getting lost, venturing beyond the comfort of his home and experiencing the harsh realities faced by street dogs. “This book is written from Gopi’s perspective as he encounters the life of a street dog. He comes to know so many difficulties of other dogs because he’s always sheltered and pampered and has always been a VIP dog,” says Murty while in conversation with Shinie Antony, writer and co-founder of Bangalore Literature Festival.

Hailing from a family of farmers and having grown up surrounded by animals, pets were an integral part of Murty’s upbringing. “I grew up with a dog by the name Raja and then we had Julie. But Mr Narayana Murthy was very scared of dogs so we never had one in our family for 40 years.” It was Gopi, originally son Rohan Murty’s dog, who changed everything for her. “I really fell in love with him instantly. He was 5kg and today he is 48kg. I can’t even lift him anymore,” chuckles Murty.