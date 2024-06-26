A brewing storm

BENGALURU: In the summer that went by, the city of Bengaluru was trending on social media; this time not for its famed cool clime but for the deadly heat wave as temperatures touched 39°C, a number unheard of in namma ooru.

“I was a bundle of nerves with the situation being so unprecedented. I have never experienced such heat before,” shares Sargam Parashar (20), who found it extremely hard to concentrate on anything, much less her exams in the rising heat and subsequent severe water shortage. “There was a sense of helplessness. This was directly affecting our lives, and it was beyond our control,” she says.

Parashar, like many others, is struggling with an up-and-coming alarming concept called climate or eco-anxiety. If you were a ’90s kid, odds are you had the luxury of watching climate disasters on the big screen and imagining it as a far-away possibility. But what was once fiction has turned into reality for an entire generation growing up amidst disasters.

Pallavi Phatak, who leads the climate and education programme at Asar Social Impact Advisors points out that their research reveals high levels of anxiety among young people regarding climate change. “We surveyed first-time voters aged between 18 and 22 about their perceptions of climate awareness and literacy.

Many expressed high anxiety, fear, and feeling powerless,” says Phatak, adding that more focus should be given to addressing systemic issues rather than focusing solely on individual actions like switching off lights.