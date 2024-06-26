Apollo to launch robotic, stereotactic centre in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Apollo Cancer Centres (ACC), in association with Accuray, a global provider of radiation therapy devices, on Tuesday announced the launch of India’s first robotic and stereotactic therapy education centre.

The robotic and stereotactic radiosurgery programme will be established at ACC in Chennai and Bengaluru, to provide advanced radiosurgery educational training to radiation oncologists, physicists, radiation therapists and technologists from India and across the Indian subcontinent.

Dinesh Madhavan, President Group Oncology and International, Apollo Hospital Enterprises Ltd, said, “The inception of the robotic stereotactic radiotherapy programme will advance training facilities for the ASEAN region. It will help equip oncologists, physicians and therapists with the critical knowledge and skills needed to leverage the latest in CyberKnife technology.”