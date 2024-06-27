Sudden sensorineural hearing loss: Alka Yagnik brings rare condition to light

BENGALURU: Renowned playback singer Alka Yagnik recently disclosed that she has been diagnosed with sudden sensorineural hearing loss at the age of 58. Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL) is described as a hearing loss occurring usually in one ear of sudden origin. It involves a hearing loss of at least 30 dB in three consecutive frequencies.

SSNHL leads to a sudden sense of blockade in the affected ear and is often accompanied by sensation of ringing sounds in the ear and sometimes associated with giddiness. Any sudden sense of heaviness especially in one ear needs immediate attention.

The hearing loss of the popular singer brings this uncommon problem to light. It is difficult to predict the incidence as reports vary from 1 in 1,000 to 1 in 10,000 cases. Often, the occurrence is sudden and sometimes, the recovery is also spontaneous in about 20 to 30 per cent of people, before they decide to seek medical attention. However, about 70 to 80 per cent, need medical attention at the earliest to get back their lost hearing.

What causes SSNHL?

SSNHL occurs due to various causes. Sometimes, no ascertainable cause is detected, and then it is called idiopathic. One of the theories is a viral infection in the cochlea, the hearing apparatus. Old viral infections like chicken pox can get reactivated, causing SSNHL. Other viruses like common cold viruses and mumps viruses also spread to the ear through the blood and cause this problem.

The other common cause for SSNHL is the sudden occlusion of the blood circulation of the hearing apparatus. The tiny labyrinthine artery supplies blood to the cochlea (hearing organ) and the vestibule (balance organ) and sudden blockage, blood clot or narrowing in the artery can cause hearing loss in one ear due to obstruction of blood circulation.