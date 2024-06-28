35K students to get degrees from BCU, 53 gold medals

BENGALURU: Bengaluru City University (BCU) will hold its third annual convocation at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium on Saturday.

A total of 6,424 postgraduate and 29,484 undergraduate students, 56.41% of whom are women, will receive their degrees. As many as 44 gold medals and 35 rank certificates will be awarded to PG students while nine gold medals and 28 rank certificates will be handed out for UG students.

Gokula Education Foundation Chairman MR Jayaram and former cricketer GR Vishwanath will be conferred with honorary doctorates.

At a press meet on Thursday, BCU Vice-Chancellor Lingaraja Gandhi said this 34 and seven gold medals have been bagged by women PG and UG students, respectively. Thirteen gold medals will be provided by donors to UG and PG students. Two medals that were to be handed out for BA Music and Master of Tourism and Travel Management (MTTM) will not be awarded this time as just a few students had enrolled in these courses.

Yashas M, Masters in Science, Department of Chemistry, BCU, bagged the highest of four gold medals followed by Ruth R, Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Sir Krishna Degree College, with three and Dhanyatha SS, Bachelor in Commerce, RJS First Grade College, two medals.

The convocation ceremony will be attended by All India Council for Technical Education Chairman TG Sitharam, who will also deliver the convocation address. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar will be present.