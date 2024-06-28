Bengaluru: Another sinkhole opens due to UG work

BENGALURU: A massive sinkhole opened up on Thursday morning in a part of the Nagavara-KG Halli main road where metro rail tunnelling work is going on. According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials, the road caved in around 8.30 am. Following this, traffic to one side of the road was blocked and officials scampered to fill the gaping sinkhole.

BMRCL officials suspect that the road could have caved in due to water accumulation from Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) pipes underneath.

Ghouse Inamdar, Assistant Executive Engineer, Hennur Sub Division, said a 450-diameter water line and nine-inch sanitary line had suffered damage, and BMRCL has accepted to fix the pipelines. “The pipes suffered damage due to the metro tunnelling work and hence the road sank as the soil had become loose due to water accumulation,” said Inamdar.

BMRCL Chief Engineer Dayananda Shetty, who inspected the spot, said after being alerted about the sinkhole, earthmovers and workers were rushed to the spot. The sinkhole was filled with aggregates and the area has been sealed off.