Experts rule out BBMP polls anytime soon

BENGALURU: With the state government planning to constitute a Greater Bengaluru Authority, an apex body of all civic agencies, and split the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), experts and sources in the restructuring committee have ruled out the much-awaited BBMP polls anytime soon.

According to a senior member of the BBMP restructuring committee, the focus is on the integration of the Greater Bengaluru Authority, strengthening the corporation and ensuring ward-level governance. “At present, the BBMP’s role is less as there are separate agencies like Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Bangalore Development Authority, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited and others for the service of citizens. Once the Greater Bengaluru Authority is formed and the bifurcation of the civic body take place, it will pave the way for the municipal polls,” the member said.

The official stressed that if all these processes are completed in six months, the civic body polls can be held without any doubt.

Lashing out at this, Sandeep Anirudhan, Convenor, Namma Whitefield, said the process of constituting the Greater Bengaluru Authority and splitting the Palike is nothing but tactics to delay the BBMP polls. “The process of delimitation of wards in the previous government took one year and ward numbers went up from 198 to 243. The order was cancelled by the current government and now there are 225 wards, but the administration is there for 198 wards only. The process of file transfers, and redrawing of boundaries for bifurcation or trifurcation will take at least six years. Let the government conduct polls first and then focus on local administration,” said Anirudhan.

He also added that delaying the local body polls is a violation of law as mandated under the 74th Amendment and this is unconstitutional.

It can be noted that the BBMP council term ended on September 10, 2020, and the city administration is now managed by the state government through an administrator. Due to the absence of local elected representatives, the public is inconvenienced as they cannot take up issues related to garbage, clogging of drains, security and water supply among others to the administrators.