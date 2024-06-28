Karnataka: DLs, RCs pile up at RTOs, official says they must be cleared by month-end

BENGALURU: While many who have given their tests for driving licences are waiting for their DLs, those who have registered their new vehicles too are looking forward to their registration certificate (RC) smart cards. But these cards are lying with the transport department. Sources from the department revealed that the smart cards are just accumulating and they have to be dispatched through the postal department, but because of the lethargy of transport officials, they are lying at these offices.

Many have been left wondering why their DLs are yet to reach their homes even weeks after clearing the test. A 22-year-old youth, whose residence falls under the Rajajinagar Regional Transport Office (RTO), had appeared for the driving licence test at the Peenya driving test track and passed the test. “I appeared for the test in early May. It’s been more than one-and-a-half months and I have not received the DL yet,” he lamented. This is the case with many waiting for their DLs and RC cards.

The state transport department has entered into an agreement with the Karnataka Postal Circle to pick up DLs and RCs from the 67 RTOs across the state and deliver them using Speedpost.

A transport department official said they too have received complaints related to delays in posting DLs and RCs. Recently, Transport Commissioner Yogeesh held a meeting and took officials to task.

“All the RTOs have been asked to post the accumulated DLs and RCs by the end of this month. They should post the smart cards as and when they are generated and there shouldn’t be any delay,” the official said.