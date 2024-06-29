Authority to call fresh tender for PRR project

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has decided to call for a new tender for the Rs 27,000-crore Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project as the present bidder has been found to be ineligible, said BDA Commissioner N Jayaram. This will be the fourth round of tendering for the project since it was proposed in 2007. Jayaram also said that the PRR project would be extended by another 55 km in future.

A top official said, “This would be PRR-2. The present PRR project runs to 73.03 km. It is coming up on 2,560 acres of land. We will be re-tendering it shortly after making some changes.”

The PRR runs from Tumakuru Road (NH-48) and go via Doddaballapur Road, Ballari Road, Old Madras Road, Whitefield Road and the end of Hosur Road (NH-44). “We plan to extend PRR from Tumakuru Road to Mysuru Road via Kanakapura Road as part of the next phase,” he said. The land has already been acquired for this phase, a source said.

Meanwhile, the BDA is considering holding monthly interactions with the public on the lines of the Adalats held by other government agencies, said BDA Chairman NA Haris. He stated this during an informal interaction with the media on Friday, along with Jayaram, in a bid to improve the functioning of the Authority.