BDA plans to carve up 6 layouts along PRR, form 50,000 sites

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has decided to develop six new layouts along the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) which will have 50,000 sites of various dimensions. The BDA will require nearly 3,500 acres for the same.

The Rs 27,000-crore PRR will run for 73km as a semicircle around the city, with the aim of decongesting the city’s traffic, and will be an eight-lane access controlled expressway that will slice through the three taluks of Bengaluru North, Bengaluru East and Anekal.

BDA Commisisoner N Jayaram told The New Indian Express, “Due to high demand for BDA sites, we have decided to create 50,000 new ones. We decided on it over two months ago and our Board has already given the ‘in principle’ consent for it. The preliminary process has already begun with identification of lands to be acquired.”

The commissioner said the BDA will provide compensation for the land losers, based on the 40:60 scheme only. As per this model, anyone who parts with land for BDA will be handed 40 per cent of the developed land in the same layout, while BDA will retain 60 per cent of the land.

A top official said, “In exact terms, this translates to 9,583 sqft of developed land for every acre of land acquired.”

Expected cost of sites

On the expected cost of the sites, he said they “will be affordable, like all BDA sites in the past have been”.

Asked if the need to shore up BDA’s finances was the reason for this sudden move, Jayaram said, “We had planned it nearly three months ago. The objective of BDA is to help the public get affordable sites and houses.”

The Bangalore Development Authority’s latest Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout has 34,000 sites, of which 10,000 sites would be made available for the public. It is awaiting the Karnataka High Court’s nod to go ahead with the notification.