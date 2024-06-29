Experts for soil survey on Metro UG route

BENGALURU: With a huge sinkhole surfacing on the KG Halli-Nagawara Road due to Metro tunnelling work on Thursday, experts are pitching for a soil survey, and also to check for utilities on the tunnelling route to avoid such incidents in future.

With ongoing work on Metro Reach-6 connecting Gottigere to Nagawara (22 km) and also Metro rail work in another phase, geologists observed that sinkholes pose a serious threat to these infrastructure projects.

“Factors like karst topography (formed by soluble bedrock and debris) in certain areas, excessive groundwater extraction and construction practices have led to the cavity of roads. Due to water lines and sewer lines underneath, there is a possibility of similar instances in future, as there is heavy vehicle movement. Hence, the BMRCL and BWSSB should sit together and draw up a plan. They should do a joint survey and only then proceed with tunnelling work,” said geo-environmentalist Dr D Paramesha Naik, Assistant Professor at the Department of Environmental Sciences at Bangalore University.