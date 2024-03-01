Man detained for invading pitch during Women’s Premier League match in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old man has been detained by the Cubbon Park police for trespassing onto the field during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. The intruder, identified as Madhu, is employed as a gardener at Century Club.

Madhu, one of the spectators, breached the boundary fence around the field at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, as he reportedly did not like how the match was progressing. UP Warriorz Captain Alyssa Healy intervened during the game and stopped Madhu, as he tried to sprint across the field. The game was temporarily paused, until security personnel removed him from the field, a police officer said.

The police added that Madhu breached the pitch, immediately following the second-last ball of the Mumbai Indians’ innings, right after Anjali Sarvani of UP Warriorz took the wicket of Mumbai Indians batter Sajeevan Sajana.