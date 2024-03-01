Bengaluru

Man detained for invading pitch during Women’s Premier League match in Bengaluru

The game was temporarily paused, until security personnel removed him from the field, a police officer said.
UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy stops Madhu, as he runs across the pitch, during the WPL match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday
UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy stops Madhu, as he runs across the pitch, during the WPL match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old man has been detained by the Cubbon Park police for trespassing onto the field during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. The intruder, identified as Madhu, is employed as a gardener at Century Club.

Madhu, one of the spectators, breached the boundary fence around the field at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, as he reportedly did not like how the match was progressing. UP Warriorz Captain Alyssa Healy intervened during the game and stopped Madhu, as he tried to sprint across the field. The game was temporarily paused, until security personnel removed him from the field, a police officer said.

The police added that Madhu breached the pitch, immediately following the second-last ball of the Mumbai Indians’ innings, right after Anjali Sarvani of UP Warriorz took the wicket of Mumbai Indians batter Sajeevan Sajana.

