BIFFes: For the love of movies

BENGALURU: The 15th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) opened with a vibrant atmosphere at Orion Mall in Rajaji Nagar, attracting cinephiles of all ages from across the city. The first day was a cinematic feast, featuring an eclectic mix of films. N Vidyashankar, the festival’s artistic director, remarked, “The response has been encouraging. We’ve seen a good mix of all age groups participating in the festival.

Cinema is one of the few mediums that attract not only the younger generation, curious about new films but also older generations who watch for nostalgic reasons. We’ve had many youngsters, senior citizens, and members of the film fraternity taking part.”

Veteran Kannada actors like Dattanna and Jayamala, along with filmmakers including Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar, took part in the festival’s morning showcases. Actor and filmmaker B Suresha, known for directing Puttakkana Highway, commented, “In the morning, I watched a beautiful film titled Temporaries.

It’s about migrant workers and the exploitation they face. Here in India, we have had similar experiences with thousands of workers during the pandemic. Even now, thousands from India are going to Israel. The festival this time has an array of films addressing some of the most pressing issues facing people worldwide. Watching these films might inspire viewers to take action.”