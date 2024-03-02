BIFFes: For the love of movies

BENGALURU: The 15th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) opened with a vibrant atmosphere at Orion Mall in Rajaji Nagar, attracting cinephiles of all ages from across the city. The first day was a cinematic feast, featuring an eclectic mix of films. N Vidyashankar, the festival’s artistic director, remarked, “The response has been encouraging. We’ve seen a good mix of all age groups participating in the festival.
Cinema is one of the few mediums that attract not only the younger generation, curious about new films but also older generations who watch for nostalgic reasons. We’ve had many youngsters, senior citizens, and members of the film fraternity taking part.”
Veteran Kannada actors like Dattanna and Jayamala, along with filmmakers including Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar, took part in the festival’s morning showcases. Actor and filmmaker B Suresha, known for directing Puttakkana Highway, commented, “In the morning, I watched a beautiful film titled Temporaries.
It’s about migrant workers and the exploitation they face. Here in India, we have had similar experiences with thousands of workers during the pandemic. Even now, thousands from India are going to Israel. The festival this time has an array of films addressing some of the most pressing issues facing people worldwide. Watching these films might inspire viewers to take action.”
Meanwhile, Sanjana, a student, shared, “My taste in cinema is quite eclectic. I’m keeping my options open, but I’m particularly interested in French or Finnish films as I’m learning French and want to gain insight into their cinema.” In a similar vein, Prem, a photography faculty member at JD Institute of Fashion Technology, said, “I’m a movie buff and have worked as an assistant cinematographer. This is my world; I love the ambiance. In the morning, I watched Lost Souls, which is quite dramatic. For the afternoon showcase, I chose Raghavendra Stores, a comedy, as a sort of palate cleanser!”
Scheduled over seven days till March 7, BIFFes is set to showcase over 180 films from 60 countries. Alongside the main venue at Orion Mall, film showcases are also being held at Dr Rajkumar Bhavana in Chamrajpet and Suchitra, Banashankari.