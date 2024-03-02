Collect new property tax in phases: Forum to BBMP

BENGALURU: The Namma Bengaluru Foundation has written to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner on the proposed change in the collection of property tax based on guidance value and has recommended that if the change is deemed necessary, it should be implemented gradually and in phases.

This would allow property owners to get adjusted to the new tax structure and avoid sudden financial strain. “Establish a system for regular reviews and adjustments based on actual property conditions and market dynamics. This ensures that the property tax calculation remains fair and reflective of the current situation. Conduct thorough public consultations to gather inputs from property owners and residents,” the forum recommended.

It stressed on the need to clearly communicate the proposed changes, including outlining reasons, methodologies and anticipated benefits, to foster community trust and comprehension.

The letter mentioned that it is crucial to consider special cases like heritage properties, ensuring fairness through tailored provisions. Measures should be introduced to offer tax relief to low-income households, senior citizens and other vulnerable groups, alleviating potential financial strains from heightened property taxes. Exploring integration with Smart City initiatives can optimise property assessments through technological advancements.

The letter stated that it is imperative to commence property tax collection from the date of the occupancy certificate for a building. Prior to that, property tax should solely apply to vacant or open land, excluding constructed buildings. Additionally, revising property tax at intervals of every five years should be considered. With a yearly increase of 5 per cent in property tax, there is a potential for substantial hikes in property prices and rents, burdening middle-class home buyers.

The organisation highlighted that many properties lack khatas, prompting BBMP to collect taxes through notices. It is BBMP’s responsibility to give khatas to these properties before initiating tax collection. To simplify tax collection, BBMP can consider taxing the entire built-up area of buildings, allocating the carpet area to owners and common areas to associations, based on khata records.