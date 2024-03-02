Transcending barriers: Mera Wajood is about the resilience of transpersons

BENGALURU: Theatre artiste Komal Gusain is naturally drawn to stories about social issues. And when she came across a story about the transgender community, written by Delhi-based playwright Amul Sagar, she knew she had to bring it to Bengaluru. Gusain now can’t wait for the play Mera Wajood to come to life, which is going to be staged at Jagriti Theatre, today.

Mera Wajood is a Hindi play that delves into the intricacies of the ‘kinnar’ society, shedding light on their struggles, miseries, and lifestyle. The play carries a message of humanity, emphasising the universal right to equal livelihood irrespective of form, caste, creed, status, religion, or background. “This topic is very close to my heart. As an artiste, I believe we shape tomorrow. That’s why I always choose topics that have a connection with the audience. Something that makes them think,” says Gusain, who originally hails from Dehradun.

The story highlights the harsh realities this community grapples with to survive in a challenging world for the necessities. “Out of the larger transgender community, I wanted to focus on the kinnar community who struggle for basic needs. I have encountered people from the community and most of the research comes from personal quarters, by observing them,” says Gusain.