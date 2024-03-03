Bengaluru Cafe blast: Business rivalry, elections & terrorising investors some of the angles police working on, says Home Minister

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Sunday said business rivalry, impending elections and terrorising investors coming to Bengaluru in view of a stable government in the state are some of the angles which the police are working on to crack relating to the blast at a city eatery.

The explosion took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookefield in East Bengaluru on Friday.

A man wearing a cap, mask and glasses is the prime suspect in the case and is still untraceable, According to him, eight teams are working to crack the case and they are accompanied by the National Investigation Agency, National Security Group (NSG) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) are assisting the teams.

Parameshwara said one of the angles being probed was to see if it was to terrorise Bengaluru in view of the impending elections.

"Elections are approaching. If any organisation is behind it, or if there are some other motives behind it to terrorise people to make Bengaluru look unsafe...," the Minister added.

"As many investors are coming here in view of a stable government, this might have been done either to stop investors from coming to Bengaluru or due to some other unknown reasons," Parameshwara said.

The Minister said business rivals might have done it out of jealousy.

That is one of the angles, which is also being discussed.

He said The Rameshwaram Cafe has 11 units and the owners were planning to set up their 12th unit, for which advance deposit was also paid.

"We will crack it (the case). We will not leave it. However difficult this case may be, our department will bust it," he asserted.

The Minister appealed to people to rely only on the statements issued by him, police and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and not on speculative ones.