Tankers, treated water to keep BBMP parks green this summer

BENGALURU: The horticultural wing of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) held a meeting to devise a plan to chalk out a strategy to take care of 1,000-odd parks under its limits to tide over the harsh summer months till the end of May.
The meeting involved the horticulture superintendent, supervisor, inspectors, and other officials.
According to officials, separate water tankers will be deployed and borewells are being cleaned in a few parks. Additional tractors will be engaged to water the saplings at least once daily to ensure they survive. Speaking to TNSE, MR Chandrashekhar, Deputy Director, BBMP Horticulture Department said, “Horticulture Department officials in every zone have been instructed to service the borewells at parks. Apart from using tractors with a capacity of 6,000 litres, the Palike will also use treated water.”
The officials have also held talks with BWSSB and treated water will be purchased from the board.
The official also added that as groundwater has plummeted in several of its parks, the Palike is working on installing 1,000 percolation pits in over 110 parks. By next summer, the official added that these parks will have sufficient water as the groundwater table is likely to shoot up.
Govt will take over water tankers to ease crisis in city: DKS
Bengaluru: To alleviate the water crisis in Bengaluru, the state government will be taking over the private water tankers who supply water from borewells, said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, while addressing the media at his residence here on Saturday. “There is a massive shortage of water in Bengaluru, and BBMP and BWSSB officials are meeting daily, to come up with effective solutions to handle the crisis,” he assured. He added that Bengaluru is facing one of its worst water crises even before peak summer, and to tackle the same, all private tankers have been directed to register with the government by March 7. Expressing confidence that the government will relieve the water crisis, Shivakumar said that a meeting has been called for on Monday, to discuss the matter and find concrete solutions. He also added that a grant of Rs 10 crore has been released from his department, to all city constituencies, to address the crisis.