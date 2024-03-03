Tankers, treated water to keep BBMP parks green this summer

BENGALURU: The horticultural wing of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) held a meeting to devise a plan to chalk out a strategy to take care of 1,000-odd parks under its limits to tide over the harsh summer months till the end of May.

The meeting involved the horticulture superintendent, supervisor, inspectors, and other officials.

According to officials, separate water tankers will be deployed and borewells are being cleaned in a few parks. Additional tractors will be engaged to water the saplings at least once daily to ensure they survive. Speaking to TNSE, MR Chandrashekhar, Deputy Director, BBMP Horticulture Department said, “Horticulture Department officials in every zone have been instructed to service the borewells at parks. Apart from using tractors with a capacity of 6,000 litres, the Palike will also use treated water.”

The officials have also held talks with BWSSB and treated water will be purchased from the board.