8-year-old undergoes combined liver, kidney transplant at Apollo in Karnataka

Though her mother and father had decided to donate their organs, both of them had cross-match positivity (which means the organs after the transplant may be rejected if transplanted from either of the parents). However, Lakshmi received the organs of a 14-year-old.

“We faced a significant challenge during the procedure. Due to the risk of infection from the cystic kidneys, removing her kidneys and inserting new kidney posed a unique challenge. Additionally, accommodating a 14-year-old’s kidney presented spatial constraints, leading us to opt for the left side,” said Dr Manohar T, Chief of Urology Services, Uro-oncology and Kidney Transplantation, Laser, Laparoscopic, and Robotic Surgeon. Drawing on his extensive expertise, Dr Manohar decided to proceed with kidney transplantation without native kidney nephrectomy.

Dr Arun Kumar N, Senior Consultant Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, said, “We take great pride in our ability to perform such intricate procedures with exceptional outcomes consistently