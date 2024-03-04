‘Foreign body’ found in prisoner’s stomach in Bengaluru, warders may lose jobs

During investigation, the role of prison staff in helping the undertrial prisoner was suspected. Hence, fearing action against them, the three jail warders recently approached the 55th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court for anticipatory bail. In their petition, they claimed that they are aspiring for the posts of police sub-inspector and have been making preparations for the same. Their careers will be affected if they are arrested in the case, they stated.

The jail warders contended that they are innocent and have not committed any offence. They have nothing to do with the ‘foreign body’ found in the stomach of the undertrial prisoner. When the undertrial was brought to the central prison, he underwent three stages of frisking/checking, but nothing was found, they claimed.

Challenging the anticipatory bail petition, the public prosecutor contended that if the jail warders get bail, they may hamper prosecution witnesses as there is a prima facie case against them.

Judge Shriram Narayan Hegde, said, “I have gone through the material available on record... There are no criminal antecedents and the petitioners’ names are not mentioned either in the complaint or in the First Information Report. They are ready to abide by the conditions that may be imposed by this court. Under such circumstances, reasonable conditions will meet the objection of the prosecution.”

Allowing their petition on February 28, the court granted anticipatory bail to them on certain conditions.