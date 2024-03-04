'Gorai Phakhri' at BIFFes: A lens on subtle patriarchy through an all-female cast

BENGALURU: Often when we think of patriarchy and its representation in films, we imagine overt depictions of violence. However, violence does not always have to be physical and can also be seen in small things that add up to a society rooted in patriarchy.

Filmmaker Rajni Basumatary’s third directorial Gorai Phakhri (Wild Swans), set to be screened on March 6 at the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), is one such exploration of inequality in everyday instances that go unnoticed.

“The general impression is that the Northeast is gender-equal and many people have the tendency to say that we are much better than that society but the societies we are comparing ourselves with are hardly a benchmark in gender equality,” she remarks.

The film, inspired by observations in her personal life, portrays the subtle yet impactful ways in which gender inequality manifests. “You don’t have to be harassed to say I am unequal. There are smaller instances – if you belong to a

financially backward family and have two children with the choice to educate only one, then it’s always the boy who is educated, not the girl. These kinds of inequalities on a small scale later turn into bigger problems. Girls think this is the way so they have to conform to it and boys think they are entitled to it,” explains Basumatary.

What also sets Gorai Phakhri apart is its all-female cast. “The idea was not to shun the male characters but as we progressed, we felt it would be fun to make a film on patriarchy without men,” she says. But how does one make a film addressing patriarchy without men? “If I tell everything,