Appsolute reality: From token queues to UPI, navigating the evolution of money management

It was always better to take along a sibling or friend, or even a book, just in case your wait stretched through the sleepy lunch hour. After scrutiny by a bank official, your cheque slowly moves to the teller, who would eye you and your signature suspiciously before counting out the kingly sum of Rs 1,000 or some more, which would see you through the next two or three weeks. But there was no fear of losing that hard-earned money; bank accounts were as safe as Fort Knox, though they held precious little.

Then came private banks with their ATMs and natty executives in AC cubicles, offering ‘single-window service’ and making the customer feel royal. Now the single window has shrunk to an app. No need to stand in queues, or sit in cubicles, the bank is a faceless entity, and the customer a UPI ID. For smart Gen Z, money has virtually reached home. A generation unscarred by demonetization.

It barely knows what currency notes look like and is wary of handling real cash, but is ready to pay platform fee, surge fee, delivery charge, and other cesses. The app, I say, is the culprit. Apps have brought home other things too – supermarkets, luxury brands, gourmet foods, lunch, dinner, and even the con artist.

As I watch youngsters furiously typing UPI pins and OTPs, I wonder what’s leaking out, and who is waiting to wipe their accounts clean. Call me a hoary doomsayer, but if they don’t step out into the street, when will they get street-smart?

(The writer’s views are her own)