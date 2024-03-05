Bengaluru Cafe blast: Accused may have fled Karnataka, suspect cops

While entering the cafe, he was carrying a heavy backpack, but was carrying a small one when leaving presumably after planting the explosive in the cafe. During his entry and exit, he is seen checking his mobile and talking to somebody on the phone. This must be a ploy to cover his face to evade getting captured by CCTV cameras in the cafe, police said.

It is said that police even found shrapnels at the blast site. They suspect that the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) contained shrapnels that hit the ceiling. If the shrapnels had gone in the other directions, there could have been casualties.

Ten persons, including a woman, had sustained injuries in the blast. Except for the woman, the rest have been discharged from hospitals.