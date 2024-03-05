Bengaluru Cafe blast: Accused may have fled Karnataka, suspect cops

BENGALURU: The city police probing The Rameshwarm Cafe blast case are yet to achieve any breakthrough. The bomber is suspected to have escaped to neighbouring states. The officials might face a herculean task in tracing the accused as there is not even a single lead about the suspect even on the fourth day of the incident.
Meanwhile, another video of the suspect surfaced on Monday in which he is seen entering the cafe at 11.34 am and leaving at 11.43 am. Within nine minutes, the suspect, after eating rava idli, placed the handbag containing the bomb near the hand wash basin.
While entering the cafe, he was carrying a heavy backpack, but was carrying a small one when leaving presumably after planting the explosive in the cafe. During his entry and exit, he is seen checking his mobile and talking to somebody on the phone. This must be a ploy to cover his face to evade getting captured by CCTV cameras in the cafe, police said.
It is said that police even found shrapnels at the blast site. They suspect that the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) contained shrapnels that hit the ceiling. If the shrapnels had gone in the other directions, there could have been casualties.
Ten persons, including a woman, had sustained injuries in the blast. Except for the woman, the rest have been discharged from hospitals.