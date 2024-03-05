Beyond chocolates and flowers: A comedian's take on consumerism and the true essence of Valentine's and women's days

Sure, we could take the perspective that any and all occasions can be an occasion for the expression of love. Why should it not? Let every day be a celebration with a loved one. Yet, if it happens without checking in on what the day is supposed to make us think about, then we lose the plot.

International Women’s Day started not as a celebration of women, their role is the family and the world, but as a war cry for equality and inclusion in the workplace and the world at large. It is a day that is to bring to all of our attention how little we have really done in this space, how any little gain that has been achieved is quickly threatened, and how easily it can all go back to a non-inclusive, gendered place where everything is a struggle for anyone who isn’t in the privileged position of class, caste, gender, ability and other aspects.

Yet, today the day often gets diluted to go and thank women for the otherwise thankless tasks of life, and without any sense of irony, to thank women as bringers of life while simultaneously shrinking choices women can make about their own bodies and lives.

Love needs to be empowering and encouraging. Love cannot sell to possess and control, and certainly not a system of reward and punishment for performing to one’s gendered benchmarks. Love in relationships cannot be about mid-priced chocolates or flowers alone. Love needs to be about helping each of us live our best lives.

