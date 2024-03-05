Charu Sharma reflects on a decade of revolutionizing sports with Pro Kabaddi League

BENGALURU: In the dynamic world of sports and entertainment, certain individuals transcend their roles to become iconic figures, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. Among these luminaries stands Charu Sharma, a visionary whose multifaceted contributions have reshaped the landscape of sports commentary and entrepreneurship.

With an unwavering passion for innovation and a keen understanding of audience engagement, Sharma has carved a niche for himself, earning admiration and acclaim across the globe. At the ongoing playoffs of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10, Sharma, director of the Pro Kabaddi League, talks about his ten-year journey with the league.

What inspired you to start Pro Kabaddi League?

It started with the Asian Games of 2006, I was reconnected to the game then, because I was called on to do commentary. That made me reconnect with the sport and realise just how strong, powerful and fabulous the game is. I realised that just about everybody from around the world was there, was also very fascinated with the game, saying, ‘Charu, tell us more’. We are in India doing a great disservice to our own game by not giving it the respect and the pedestal it deserves. I want to bring the respect back to the sport by just showcasing it to everybody once again.

Were there any challenges you came across while setting up PKL?

I got unwell, because of the kind of effort that it took. It also took me four years from the time Anand Mahindra first recommended it. I had to give up a lot of work, other people moved in, that’s fine. But the satisfaction of actually getting the league on the table, with the help of many agencies, of course, all the team owners, the broadcaster, was just so satisfying.