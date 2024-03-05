DRI seizes 4kg gold from flyers at Bengaluru airport

In the second case, the DRI intercepted a passenger who arrived from Dubai by an Emirates flight, and recovered a gold bar weighing 1,498gm from his pocket. Both passengers were arrested.

Flyers smuggling gold, currency nabbed

The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs recently seized nearly 825 gram of gold from a Thai national and Rs 52 lakh in cash from an Indian flying abroad at KIA.

According to an official release, an Indian national, who was flying from Bengaluru to Kuala Lumpur and was carrying Rs 51, 95, 500 in bundles of Rs 500 currency notes in his hand baggage as well as check-in baggage, was caught on the night of February 29. The Thai National was intercepted smuggling gold in paste form from Dubai to Bengaluru by Indigo Airlines (flight 6E-1486) on March 1.