Karnataka govt to fix rates for private water tankers: DyCM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: After a hue and cry from Bengalureans about private water tankers charging exorbitantly, and exploiting water shortage in the city, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the government will soon fix rates for private tankers.
“We have been receiving complaints about water tankers charging exorbitant prices, and will fix rates after a meeting with their association,” he said. He also warned that private tankers that do not register with the state government by March 7 would be seized.
“Of 3,500 tankers, only 219 have registered with the government. They will be given time till March 7, after which they will be seized,” said Shivakumar. He was addressing the media after a meeting with BBMP, BWSSB, Bescom, transport and other departments on Monday.
There are 16,781 borewells in the city, of which 6,997 have dried up, and 7,784 are operational, he said, adding that officials have been directed to mark points for borewell drilling, especially on the outskirts of the city, where the water table is good. Water extracted from these sites can be supplied across the city using tankers.
Karnataka Milk Federation’s unused milk tankers will be utilized to supply water this summer, Shivakumar said. He also directed officials to ensure that all defunct RO plants are made functional at the earliest, and to register existing commercial and agricultural borewells.
Rs 556 crore to address crisis
A sum of Rs 10 crore each has been allocated to all 28 constituencies to tackle this year’s water crisis. Along with this, BBMP will be spending Rs 148 crore, while BWSSB will spend Rs 128 crore, to alleviate water shortage. A total of Rs 556 crore is being kept aside to handle the situation, said Shivakumar, and clarified that the ‘Model Code of Conduct’ for Lok Sabha elections will not affect this expenditure.
Shivakumar said some problems have cropped up, like rocks and forest, in connection with Cauvery 5th Stage works, and said he will inspect and solve them. He said the project will be completed by May-end, and will ensure 775 MLD water supply, and put an end to water woes of 110 villages.
BBMP helpline numbers
People can call the BBMP helpline to register complaints on the water crisis. Those in 35 wards on the outskirts (110 villages) can contact ‘1533’, the rest can contact ‘1916’. BBMP on Monday appointed nodal officers to each of the 35 wards.
Measures taken by BWSSB
Set up 336 temporary water tankers of 1,000-3,000 litre capacity in slum pockets, areas with high population density, and low and high lying areas
76 private tankers of 6,000 litre capacity pressed into duty to refill the tanks
256 pvt water tankers under government’s control to supply water to 110 villages on the outskirts
Borewell drilling in 313 spots identified by BWSSB
Sensitising consumers to use water only for drinking purposes, and promoting use of treated water for non-drinking purposes