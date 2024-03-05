Karnataka govt to fix rates for private water tankers: DyCM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: After a hue and cry from Bengalureans about private water tankers charging exorbitantly, and exploiting water shortage in the city, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the government will soon fix rates for private tankers.

“We have been receiving complaints about water tankers charging exorbitant prices, and will fix rates after a meeting with their association,” he said. He also warned that private tankers that do not register with the state government by March 7 would be seized.

“Of 3,500 tankers, only 219 have registered with the government. They will be given time till March 7, after which they will be seized,” said Shivakumar. He was addressing the media after a meeting with BBMP, BWSSB, Bescom, transport and other departments on Monday.

There are 16,781 borewells in the city, of which 6,997 have dried up, and 7,784 are operational, he said, adding that officials have been directed to mark points for borewell drilling, especially on the outskirts of the city, where the water table is good. Water extracted from these sites can be supplied across the city using tankers.

Karnataka Milk Federation’s unused milk tankers will be utilized to supply water this summer, Shivakumar said. He also directed officials to ensure that all defunct RO plants are made functional at the earliest, and to register existing commercial and agricultural borewells.