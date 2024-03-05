RERA starts issuing notices to builders in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) has begun issuing show-cause notices to builders implementing over 1,000 building projects in the state for not submitting their annual audit reports to it, a mandatory requirement. The largest number of projects are in Bengaluru.

Highly placed K-RERA sources told TNIE, “We began issuing notices in February and over 500 notices have already been dispatched. The remaining will be completed by the end of this month. Developers have failed to furnish the audit reports for 2022-2023 despite the lapse of a full year. Builders have been given a month’s time to respond as to why they cannot be penalised for the lapse.”

The penalty amount is yet to be finalised for the present batch of notices issued. “We are waiting to hear the explanation from the developers. Certain categories are exempted from submitting these audit reports – projects which have been closed or Occupancy Certificates have been obtained or the Project has been stalled due to litigation,” a source said.