Revived Sarakki Lake in Bengaluru gives hope to JP Nagar

BENGALURU: While the harsh summer heat and rise in the cost of water takers is making people in most parts of the city cry foul, and Bengaluru is reeling under water crisis, around two lakh dwellers in and around JP Nagar command area have a reason to rejoice.
The revival and rejuvenation of Sarakki Lake, has not just improved the ambient air quality of the region, but also the water quality and the ground water levels.
KS Bhat, Marine Trustee, Sarakki Lake Area Improvement Trust, said, “After a long wait of two years, we are delighted as the ground water level has improved and is full with clear blue water. Earlier borewells had to be sunk as deep as 1,000 feet, but now, there is water at 400 feet. Around 40 per cent of the water demand of residents is met by the Cauvery water and 60 per cent from the ground water. Thus, the revival of this lake is crucial this summer.”
Sarakki Lake, spread across 82.19 acres, was desilted and rejuvenated by BBMP three years ago, and a sewage treatment plant was also set up. The lake is now filled with clear water. The residents were part of the lake revival process, and monitored the progress at every stage. They worked along with the BBMP and BWSSB officials on daily basis.
Experts from IISc and retired officials from central ground water board were also roped in to improve the ground water quality and lake water quality. The revival, complete filling of the lake and rise in ground water levels took around two years.
“Protection and maintenance of water bodies in a city like Bengaluru is very important, and Sarakki Lake is one such example. The purpose of having lakes is met only if they are desilted and filled with treated water. To address the water crisis of Bengaluru, desilting and maintaining lakes is crucial, along with rain water harvesting,” said Prof TV Ramachandra, from Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc.