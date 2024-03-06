Bengaluru

Bengaluru: 21-year-old dies after falling on car from moving train near Windsor Manor ridge

The victim, identified as Gowrish alias Gowri Shankar from Vellore in Tamil Nadu, was travelling in an express train.
Image of train used for representational purpose
BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old man died after falling from a moving train onto a moving car below near Windsor Manor Bridge in Vasanth Nagar around 3.15 pm on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Gowrish alias Gowri Shankar from Vellore in Tamil Nadu, was travelling in an express train. He was suspected to be standing on the footboard in the train and accidentally fell from around 35 feet on the car. Fortunately, the woman who was driving the car escaped unhurt as the victim fell on the rear windshield.

Till recently, he was working at a poultry farm in Kunigal. His father Bhaskar, who works as an autorickshaw driver in the city, was informed about the incident. Bhaskar said he was not aware where his son was working or staying.

The city railway police registered a case. “The victim called his brother around 2.30 pm and spoke to him. It appears that he accidentally fell from the moving train. He died on the spot,” Dr KS Sowmya Latha, Superintendent of Police, Railways, Bengaluru, told TNIE.

The railway police are also checking if the victim died by suicide by jumping from the train. The body was shifted to the Victoria Hospital’s mortuary for the postmortem.

