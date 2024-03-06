Bengaluru: 21-year-old dies after falling on car from moving train near Windsor Manor ridge

Till recently, he was working at a poultry farm in Kunigal. His father Bhaskar, who works as an autorickshaw driver in the city, was informed about the incident. Bhaskar said he was not aware where his son was working or staying.

The city railway police registered a case. “The victim called his brother around 2.30 pm and spoke to him. It appears that he accidentally fell from the moving train. He died on the spot,” Dr KS Sowmya Latha, Superintendent of Police, Railways, Bengaluru, told TNIE.

The railway police are also checking if the victim died by suicide by jumping from the train. The body was shifted to the Victoria Hospital’s mortuary for the postmortem.