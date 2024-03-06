Bengaluru techie goes missing on way to Kerala, last traced in Puducherry

BENGALURU: A woman techie has approached the Bengaluru City police commissioner to help her find her husband, who suddenly went missing on February 22. He had left for Thrissur in Kerala, but instead went to Puducherry.

P Hitha (39) and her husband Ranjith VR (42) were living with their two children in an apartment on New Temple Road in Whitefield. Life changed suddenly last month, after Hitha dropped Ranjith to the Metro station and returned home. He reportedly called her to say he was waiting for the bus near Majestic. After the call, he went incommunicado.

Ranjith works as a team lead in an energy technology company located in Whitefield, while Hitha is a software engineer. He reportedly had anxiety and depression issues, and was under medication. Ranjith had planned a vacation from February 22 to 28 to his hometown Thrissur in Kerala, and took the Metro to Majestic. He also called up his wife, saying he had boarded a train in Majestic. Instead, he had hired a cab to Puducherry.

After his mobile was found switched off, Hitha checked his call records and found he had hired a cab at a tours and travels agency in Majestic. Hitha filed a complaint with Whitefield police on February 23. A day before he went missing, Ranjith had sent a scheduled e-mail to his wife, apologising for causing problems due to his depression. She received the mail on February 26.

“We spoke to the driver, who confirmed having dropped him till IG Square in Puducherry. Since the evening of February 22, no calls have been made from Ranjith’s number. We went to Puducherry and stayed there for four days to search for him. “We were able to trace his movements till Beach Road in Puducherry, which was around 2.30am on February 23. We have not been able to find anything more. He is also not withdrawing money from his accounts,” a family member told The New Indian Express.

Whitefield police, who registered a missing complaint, are also looking out for him. “The missing person is yet to be found. We have spoken to the driver who dropped him in Puducherry. Efforts are being made to trace him,” Whitefield police said.