India's big fat celebrity weddings: A cultural spectacle of opulence and stardom

But I’m sure there were things typical to Indian weddings too. I can imagine billionaire aunties complaining that the gajar halwa wasn’t 24-carrot pure. Or rich uncles trying to convince the bartender to keep the bar open for a little longer! Youngsters doing the ‘Serpentine Cha-Cha-Cha’ – the billionaire version of the Naagin dance. I imagine Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates must have stood in line asking the pani-puri bhaiyya to give a ‘khatta-teekha mix’.

Meanwhile, we all became the nosy neighbours peeking from their balconies – through memes, news reports, and reels. In fact, I can totally understand why guests like Rihanna and Bill Gates were invited to the wedding. In my childhood, a neighbouring family boasted of Mithun Chakraborty as a guest to their wedding – it got them social clout for more than a decade after!

If anything, weddings humanise celebrities to an extent. After watching them save the nation every Friday by killing evil Pakistanis, we are reminded that they are humans too. That they get drunk, get emotional, and dance at weddings for a price. And who am I to judge these great people? As a standup comedian, I have gleefully performed at saree functions, kitty parties, and school get-togethers. I have tried to outperform the pundits at weddings, and been asked not to crack jokes on the groom in front of his future in-laws.

So amidst all the hullabaloo, I must clarify that I am all for opulent celebrity weddings. Like the great Martin Luther King, I too have a dream. I imagine a future where celebrities would become a common sight at Indian weddings. Imagine Jack Ma serving rajma, and Joe Rogan serving Rogan-josh. A future where Justin Beiber showers rice grains on newly-weds.

Or Taylor Swift gifting an angavastram made by a swift tailor! It would truly be a case of India shining! In case you’re reading this Mr Ambani – congratulations on the wedding. And I just want to conclude that I DO in fact perform at weddings, and at a fraction of the price charged by Smt Rihanna. Thank you!

