India’s data quality not up to mark, stats system needs overhaul: Economist

BENGALURU: The quality of data in India is not up to the mark and “it has only become worse” given that they have not been updated, and the country’s statistical system needs an overhaul, said Neelkanth Mishra, chairperson, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and part-time member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council.

Industrial projection data is completely discounted from reality. In a fast-growing economy like India, the economic structure keeps changing and surveys need to be done continuously, he said.

“We had to discard the 2018 survey because of demonetisation and then COVID-19 happened so the quality is extremely bad. With the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the data is expected to be slightly better with representation of current trends,” the economist said at the Azim Premji University public lecture series on Tuesday.

On India’s growth, Mishra highlighted that India will grow at a rate of over 7%, but it will be “unequal growth” and the country should be ready for this given that there would be political implications and a need for policy intervention. He also spoke about the threat that China will pose globally in the future. While the world expected the country to export inflation given that its production is on the rise, however, Chinese markets have cut costs drastically, hinting the opposite that “China will be exporting deflation”.