‘Out of 100 films, only two or three are making a mark’: Veteran filmmaker TS Nagabharana on BIFFes

That’s the objective,” he says, further emphasising the need for a year-round festival director and the decentralisation of the event for broader accessibility. “A film festival shouldn’t be a last-minute scramble; it needs a director working year-round to make it a significant event. Moreover, not everyone can access a single location. Holding satellite festivals in different areas of Bengaluru will make it more inclusive.”

As a pioneer of Kannada parallel cinema, Nagabharana shared his concerns about the current state of the Kannada film industry. While films like KGF and Kantara have gained commercial success and national recognition, he believes that these successes alone don’t reflect the industry’s overall growth. “Nowadays, a film is noticed because of its earnings. It is seen by a larger audience due to the increased avenues available. Earlier, it was not like that.

Filmmakers themselves had to carry the prints around the country to show the film. Out of 100 films, only two or three are making a mark today. Meanwhile, historically, even formulaic films had room for genuinely great cinema that inspired thought and positive change. Sadly, independent thinking is being eclipsed by ideologies infiltrating cinema.

We need a ‘middle path,’ a commitment to cinema’s power to unite and transcend divisions,” he said, adding, “These kinds of festivals and independent filmmaking are crucial, but ultimately, Kannada cinema won’t make a quantum leap without a dedicated film education system, a film university that caters to everyone from technicians to screenwriters.”