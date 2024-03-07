Driverless trains on Yellow Line likely by year-end

BENGALURU: “Driverless commercial operations on the Yellow Line (between RV Road and Bommasandra) will start by this year-end,” said Jitendra Jha, Project Manager, Rolling Stock, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). He demonstrated the prototype that has arrived from China, here at Hebbagodi Metro depot near Electronics City on Wednesday. He also said that the static and electric circuits tests will start in two days with the prototype, after which, the train will be moved to the main line for testing.

“We can complete 90 per cent of the tests with the prototype. There are as many as 37 types of tests lasting for a period of four months. After which, the System integration with signalling system, telecommunications system, power supply system and others tests will be completed for another 45 days. To complete these above tests, we need three trains on the Yellow line. These tests can be completed only after the two trains from Titagarh Rail Systems Limited in West Bengal arrive. They are expected to be delivered by June end, or July.”

He said that the commercial operations can begin only after they have seven trains and the supply of another four trains is expected by this November or December.

“If we start the operations with seven trains, we can operate trains at a frequency of 15 minutes. We are hoping to start operations by the end of the year, after completing all the tests and approvals,” said Jha, and added, “Though the trains can be operated without drivers, it will initially be run with drivers.”

He said that the train’s exterior arch design is inspired from the Light House at Lalbagh, while the lower part takes inspiration from the Gandabherunda, which is part of the state government’s official emblem.