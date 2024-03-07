Karnataka govt will implement cyber security policy soon, says home minister Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Wednesday that increasing use of digital services calls for a foolproof cyber security system.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Cyber Crime Investigation Summit - 2024’ organised by the Police Department, CID and the Cyber Crime Investigation Training and Research Institute here.

He said the state government will soon implement a cyber security policy. Karnataka is a step ahead of other states in this regard.

Many government departments are going digital to provide their services to people easily. Seva Sindhu has adopted various digital services, including mobile banking and virtual classes. The focus now should be on cyber safety and security while adopting digital services.

Referring to cyber crimes where criminals commit frauds and steal data, Dr Parameshwara said the need of the hour is foolproof digital services. He stressed the need for raising awareness on cyber crimes among the people.

The state government will take help from companies dealing with artificial intelligence, cyber security, and cloud computing to strengthen its cyber crime department. Officers of the department are being given special training. More than 33,000 personnel from judiciary, police and defence forces have benefited from the training programmes at CCITR in the CID office.

Cyber attacks and threats from cyber criminals affect various sectors. A collaboration at the global level is necessary to prevent such attacks. Deepfake, illegal money transfer, online banking and loan app frauds and other cases are increasing. Cybercrime is a global challenge, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) SR Umashankar, Director-General of Police Alok Mohan, DGP MA Saleem, ADGP Pranab Mohanty, Infosys foundation trustee Sunil Kumar Dhareshwar, and Data Security Council of India CEO Vinayak Godse were present.