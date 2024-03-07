Rail Coach restaurants to be launched after a five month-delay

BENGALURU: The two novel Rail Coach restaurants planned for the Bengaluru Railway Division are set to become operational by the end of this month. The final touches are being given to these classy restaurants created from refurbished coaches installed on rail tracks at the entrance of KSR Bengaluru City and Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal railway stations.

The Division had earlier announced that the restaurants would be launched by October last year. The deadline was then pushed to December 2023. Even as they are being readied, these coach restaurants have emerged as sought after selfie points at the stations.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Bengaluru Division, Krishna Chaitanya, told The New Indian Express, “A similar venture at Hubballi railway station has been successful. These are part of the non-fare initiatives undertaken by the Railways.“

Each restaurant can seat up to 40 people and a sit-out permits a few more to be seated. The option of take-away food is also available. “Old and yet to be scrapped railway coaches are modified and refurbished with fabulous interiors to offer a memorable dining experience to public. These 24x7 restaurants will be fully air-conditioned. The coaches were transported from Ashokapuram depot in Mysuru. “