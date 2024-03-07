Rameshwaram cafe blast case: Accused may have travelled to Bhatkal from Ballari, reveals NIA investigation

BALLARI: The Rameshwaram cafe blast case accused has been found to be travelled to an unknown destination from Ballari in Karnataka.

The NIA team which is heading the investigation into the bomb blast case that was reported in the Bengaluru suburb on March 1st, arrived at Ballari on Wednesday following the accused. The team has gone through the CCTV footage from the central bus stand in Ballari.

The NIA team continued their investigation on Thursday as well. It has come to the notice through the CCTV footage that the accused boarded Mantralaya to Gokarna bus from the Ballari bus stand on Wednesday evening.

A day before the accused arrived in Ballari he was found in Tumkur bus stand. The CCTV footage shows that the accused remained wearing his mask and spent time at the Tumkur bus stand. A police officer said that the NIA got confirmation about the accused taking a ticket to Ballari and followed him. On Thursday, the conductor of the Mantralaya to Gokarna bus has been inquired about the "wanted passenger".

"As per the latest information, the accused got down at Bhatkal. The conductor of the bus in which the accused was travelling confirmed about it. It is not sure where the accused went after getting down at Bhatkal. The investigating agencies are confident of arresting the accused sooner," the officer said.

About 10 officials from the NIA assisted by the police team from Tumkur are now heading the manhunt. "The team went through CCTV footage involving the accused from Ballari bus stand. The footage showed the accused has changed his dress which he was seen wearing when he was in Tumkur. The accused has also been seen walking without any care near the CCTV cameras, may be not to draw attention of being under fear" the officer added.