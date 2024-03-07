The science behind homeopathy

BENGALURU: The science of homeopathy is an ancient law that was in operation thousands of years ago and became lost in antiquity. But the principle was still there, waiting to be discovered.

The discovery came through a man called Samuel Hahnemann, who was born in Germany in 1755 and obtained his MD in 1779. Through his experiments and research, he brought forth the law of drug action called Similia Similibus Curentive (‘like cures like’), which still holds good. His other published works include Organon of Rational Medicine and Materia Medica Pura, which were written from his personal experiences and those of friends and family.

Hahnemann started his experiment by taking cinchona bark. It was the only known cure for ague (malaria) in those days. He took large doses of the concoction, and surprisingly, he got ague. However, the ague lessened when it was diluted. The more he diluted and shook the remedy, the quicker the cessation of ague happened. A discovery was made, and Homeopathy was born again into the world!

All homeopathic remedies, tinctures, pillules, etc, are made on the basis of this ‘Law of Similars’ or ‘Like Curses Like.’ Any person who is ill can be cured by homeopathy if their symptoms – physical, mental and emotional – agree with those of the remedy chosen from the Materia Medica. A detailed case history helps the practitioner pinpoint the correct remedy that will make you healthy again.

Homeopathy, apart from being a very safe and sure way of getting well, has many more advantages. For example, the pills are small, sweet and easily dissolve on your tongue, thereby getting into your bloodstream immediately. You do not need to swallow them with water like tablets. They can be given to the old and young alike. They have no expiry date.

(The writer is a consultant & teacher of homeopathy)