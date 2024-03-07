Unseen scars of a tragedy

BENGALURU: The recent bomb blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe sent shockwaves through the city and beyond. While the immediate focus understandably lies on the physical injuries and immediate needs of the victims and their families, it’s crucial to remember that the scars of such tragedies run deep, impacting not just the physical but also the emotional well-being of those involved.
The emotional fallout of a traumatic event can manifest in various ways. Anxiety, characterised by excessive worry and physical symptoms like rapid heartbeat and difficulty in breathing, is a common response. Feelings of hopelessness and withdrawal, indicative of depression, may also surface. For some, the experience can trigger Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), a debilitating condition characterised by intrusive memories, flashbacks, nightmares, and hypervigilance. It’s essential to remember that these reactions are normal responses to an abnormal situation.
It’s important to understand that processing such an event takes time and support. Here are some steps individuals can take to manage their emotional distress: Processing the event in a supportive environment is key. Talking to trusted friends and family members, joining support groups, or seeking professional help can create a safe space to share experiences, validate emotions, and begin the healing process. Bottling up emotions can hinder progress, while open communication fosters understanding and connection during a difficult time.
Prioritising self-care is also essential for navigating emotional distress. Engaging in activities that promote relaxation and well-being can be incredibly beneficial. This can include:
1. Mindfulness practices: Techniques like meditation, deep breathing exercises, and progressive muscle relaxation can help reduce anxiety.
2. Spending time in nature: Immersing yourself in the natural world can offer a sense of peace and grounding, promoting relaxation and reducing stress.
3. Engaging in hobbies: Engaging in activities you enjoy, whether it’s reading, painting, playing music, or spending time with pets, can provide a sense of comfort and normalcy.
If overwhelming stress, anxiety, or depression persist, don’t hesitate to seek professional help from a therapist or counsellor. Seeking professional help is not a sign of weakness but an act of strength. Therapists and counsellors are trained to provide support, guidance, and tools to manage stress, anxiety, and other mental health challenges that may arise in the wake of trauma. They can offer personalised strategies and coping mechanisms to help individuals navigate their emotional experiences effectively.
Remember, healing is a journey, not a destination. Be patient with yourself, allow time to process the event, and don’t be afraid to ask for help.
(The writer is a psychologist and executive director, Cadabams Hospitals)