Unseen scars of a tragedy

BENGALURU: The recent bomb blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe sent shockwaves through the city and beyond. While the immediate focus understandably lies on the physical injuries and immediate needs of the victims and their families, it’s crucial to remember that the scars of such tragedies run deep, impacting not just the physical but also the emotional well-being of those involved.

The emotional fallout of a traumatic event can manifest in various ways. Anxiety, characterised by excessive worry and physical symptoms like rapid heartbeat and difficulty in breathing, is a common response. Feelings of hopelessness and withdrawal, indicative of depression, may also surface. For some, the experience can trigger Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), a debilitating condition characterised by intrusive memories, flashbacks, nightmares, and hypervigilance. It’s essential to remember that these reactions are normal responses to an abnormal situation.

It’s important to understand that processing such an event takes time and support. Here are some steps individuals can take to manage their emotional distress: Processing the event in a supportive environment is key. Talking to trusted friends and family members, joining support groups, or seeking professional help can create a safe space to share experiences, validate emotions, and begin the healing process. Bottling up emotions can hinder progress, while open communication fosters understanding and connection during a difficult time.