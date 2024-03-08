Doctors find high flouride levels in gutka causing toxic effects

BENGALURU: Doctors from HCG Cancer Hospital have found that gutka and pan masala, which are widely used chewing tobacco products in India, contain high levels of fluoride, contributing to the development and severity of Oral Submucous Fibrosis (OSMF), a pre-cancerous condition.

When these products are chewed, the fluoride is absorbed and stored in the oral tissues in large amounts, potentially causing local toxic effects. OSMF results in the stiffening of oral tissues and a decrease in mouth opening among users. The study led by Dr Gururaj Arakeri, Dr Shekhar Patil and others, published in the Journal of Oral Pathology and Medicine, British Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, and Medical Hypotheses, stated that the finding significantly deviates from the previous belief that the primary cause of OSMF was areca nut, particularly its copper content.

The researchers speculate that the fluoride in gutka and pan masala could not only lead to OSMF, but also potentially aid in malignant transformation upon continuous use, raising serious concerns about the risk of oral cancer. The team’s findings underscore the severity of OSMF among gutka users compared to those who consume areca nut alone. This discovery could have far-reaching implications for public health, particularly in regions where gutka and pan masala are widely consumed, according to a release from the hospital.

The researchers called for increased public awareness and stronger regulatory measures to address this overlooked health risk. They hope that their findings will pave the way for further research into the effects of fluoride on oral health and potentially lead to new preventative measures and treatments for OSMF and oral cancer.