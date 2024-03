K'taka govt bans usage of drinking water for car washing, gardening, imposes Rs 5000 fine

BENGALURU: Amidst a severe water crisis, the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board banned the usage of drinking water for car washing, gardening, construction, water fountains and road construction and maintenance. It also imposed a fine of Rs 5000, if the order is violated.

Earlier on Thursday, the Bengaluru city district administration issued an order fixing the price of tanker water after persistent allegations that tanker owners are extorting customers.

Bengaluru City District Collector, KA Dayanand, issued the circular after the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board filed a petition on behalf of the Bangalore Metropolitan Corporation. The district administration said that this rate has been fixed based on the recommendations of the technical committee.

As per the Bengaluru district administration, for up to 5 km, a 6000-litre water tanker will cost Rs 600, an 8000-litre water tanker will cost Rs 700, and a 12,000-litre water tanker will cost Rs 1000.

If the distance is between 5 and 10 km, a 6000-litre water tanker will cost Rs 750, an 8000-litre water tanker will cost Rs 850, and a 12,000-litre water tanker will cost Rs 1200.

Collectors who have declared all taluks of Bengaluru city district as drought-prone, private tankers supplying water will come under GST, and GST will be added to these rates, the order said.