Gastronomic Symphony of South Indian Delights

BENGALURU: In the dynamic landscape of Bengaluru’s thriving food scene, a notable upsurge in the celebration of regional South Indian cuisine has taken centre stage. The emergence of new restaurants and the infusion of inventive menus in existing ones have made dining a nostalgic trip through the region’s rich and varied culinary history. From traditional Karnataka thalis to creative menus, showcasing South Indian flavours, the city is experiencing a culinary resurgence that is both a nostalgic tribute to the region’s rich culinary heritage and a pleasurable dining experience.

A flagship store and Old Bangalore Café, in Jayanagar, was recently unveiled by Adukale, a brand that is synonymous with Karnataka’s culinary tradition. Old Bangalore Café is a tribute to maintaining Bengaluru’s bygone age while providing a combination of flavours from South India based in Karnataka’s diversified culinary scene. Adukale offers a variety of chutney powders, savoury appetizers, including ready-to-eat uppittu and gojjavalakki. Old Bangalore Cafe, on the other hand, focuses on serving a variety of tasty all-day tiffin, such as menthya masale dosae, akki tari uppittu, avalakki chitranna, bun nippattu, and others, that perfectly capture the essence of Karnataka’s culinary traditions.

South Indian regional foods are given a distinctive spin by Daysie all-day casual bar. The menu features both inventive and classic reinterpretations, creating a delicious blend of old and new tastes. From the oil fry kebab in Bangalore to the Anjal tawa fry in Mangaluru and the lobster moilee in Malabar, Daysie offers customers a wide variety of South Indian cuisine.

In Cambridge Layout, the popular neighbourhood bar, 1522 Adda, pays homage to regional culinary traditions with a dedicated menu showcasing old-time favourites like kothmiri chicken, karibevu chicken, mutton nalli, koli saaru, and donne mutton palav. The restaurant’s authentic coastal spices transport patrons to the sun-kissed shores of Mangaluru with dishes like ghee roast, bolenjir rava fry, squid masala fry, and koli gassi chicken curry.