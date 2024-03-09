My character hit the spot: Priyamani

BENGALURU: The Election season is here, and one can feel the warm-up even in movie theatres. Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 is about the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir in 2019. But keeping the agenda or strategic release time aside, the movie has some good performances to begin the first quarter of the year. Spearheaded by Priyamani and Yami Gautam, the film features seamless performances by both.

Priyamani was convincing when she brought the calm and strategist Rajeshwari Swaminathan to life on screen. The actor recalls the team was convinced that it was going to be a ‘good movie’. “It’s a sensitive topic at the end of the day. The makers were clear right from the start that they wanted this movie to come out,” says Priyamani, who has been anticipating the film being termed as ‘propaganda’.

The resilience of her character Rajeshwari might uncannily remind you of Maya from the Oscar-winning movie Zero Dark Thirty (2012). Maybe because Rajeshwari is a fictional character who is inspired by many characters from real-life events.