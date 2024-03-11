It's not a controversy, it’s a contemporary issue: Author Vikram Sampath on Kashi’s Gyanvapi

He began this project with the intention of writing the legal history and later expanded the scope of his work. “It takes a larger canvas, which looks at the scriptural and the spiritual significance of Kashi in the Indian consciousness with historical records of the past, accounts of travellers, British colonial records, and court documents, both pre and post-Independence because the place has always been one of contestation,” he adds.

The legal dispute, claiming that the mosque has been built on the remains of a part of the ancient Kashi Vishwanath temple, has been in court since 1991 but gained traction in 2023 when a local court ordered a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). After the survey, ASI reported that a Hindu temple did exist before the construction of the mosque. On January 31, a local court allowed Hindus to offer prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Sampath was actually gearing up for his next book on Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan when he decided to put that project on the back-burner. The book’s completion within a remarkably short span of six to seven months is a deviation from Sampath’s typical multi-year projects. “This book required burning the midnight oil over the last five months,” shares Sampath, for whom Waiting for Shiva is not just a historical account but a nuanced exploration of the interplay between religion, myth, and legal history.

“I’ve tried to be objective without flowing into emotions. There are lots of fables in Puranic literature where the truth is told, but it is embedded within fantastic tales. Skanda Purana talks of Shiva’s exile and how he tries to come back to Kashi. This may sound like a story but written in the 12th or 13th century, this shows people were chronicling the destruction of the Shiva linga. A lot of this needs to be deductive logic,” highlights Sampath.

The prolific writer wants to bring the idea to the public discourse that the fight for Gyanvapi is not a recent one. “This has been going on for 2,000 years. Shrines kept rising and falling, but the Hindus never gave up on it. This book is the story of resilience, resurrection, and reclamation in the wake of historical odds,” says Sampath. He also emphasises a pan-India narrative when it comes to Kashi Vishwanath’s history.

“In the reconstruction of the Vishwanath temple, all parts of India contributed. In Karnataka, we had the Hoysala ruler who donated an entire village so the money from that would go to the pilgrims to pay the jizya tax to go for the tirtha yatra. People never gave up on the site. Today, when people say, ‘Let’s not bother about it and build something else’, I think that is doing injustice to our ancestors. One has to continue to reclaim what is rightfully ours,” says Sampath, who has started the Foundation for Indian Historical and Cultural Research to foster alternative scholarships in Indian history.