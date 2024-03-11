NIA court declines to discharge accused in Harsha murder case

BENGALURU: The NIA special court declined to discharge accused Syed Nadeem in the case involving the murder of Harsha alias Hindu Harsha in Shivamogga. Nadeem is accused No. 9 among the 10 accused booked for the murder of Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist, on February 20, 2022.
Judge Gangadhara CM noted that the statements of witnesses and other materials collected during the investigation show Nadeem’s involvement in the alleged crime.
“Nadeem harboured Reehan Shareef, Asifulla Khan alias Chiku and Syed Faroz alias Nihal, accused No. 1, 3 and 5, respectively, with an intention to screening them from legal punishment after the commission of murder of deceased Harsha, though he was very well aware that they have committed the murder of the deceased. Therefore, the prosecution has made out a prima facie case to frame charges against Nadeem,” the court said.
It also said that the evidence collected by the investigating officer clearly indicates strong suspicion about Nadeem’s involvement in the alleged crime. The prosecution too has made out a case for trial against him and that is the reason his application is rejected, it added.
Nadeem claimed that he was falsely implicated by the police. The prosecution, however, stated that the three accused took shelter with Nadeem’s help to evade arrest after murdering Harsha. He allegedly took all the three accused to a dilapidated building at JP Nagar in Shivamogga city after the murder, gave them clothes to change from blood-soaked clothes and also food.
One granted bail
The special court granted bail to Tahir Husen alias RK Tahir, who is accused No. 15 among 17 accused booked for their alleged association with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in 2022.
The court noted that Tahir was arrested on February 9, 2024. He was remanded to police custody for a week for custodial interrogation. But the investigating officer has not collected any evidence in support of the allegations against him and there are no reasonable grounds for believing that the accusation made against him is prima facie true. There is no embargo under Section 43D(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to grant bail, the court said, granting bail with conditions.
It was alleged that Tahir was part of a conspiracy meeting held at different locations along with other accused associated with the banned PFI in 2022. It is also charged that he raised funds and recruited persons to strengthen the organisation to commit terror acts against Hindu leaders who raised their voice against persons belonging to Islam and to make India an Islamic country by 2047.