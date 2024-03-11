NIA court declines to discharge accused in Harsha murder case

BENGALURU: The NIA special court declined to discharge accused Syed Nadeem in the case involving the murder of Harsha alias Hindu Harsha in Shivamogga. Nadeem is accused No. 9 among the 10 accused booked for the murder of Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist, on February 20, 2022.

Judge Gangadhara CM noted that the statements of witnesses and other materials collected during the investigation show Nadeem’s involvement in the alleged crime.

“Nadeem harboured Reehan Shareef, Asifulla Khan alias Chiku and Syed Faroz alias Nihal, accused No. 1, 3 and 5, respectively, with an intention to screening them from legal punishment after the commission of murder of deceased Harsha, though he was very well aware that they have committed the murder of the deceased. Therefore, the prosecution has made out a prima facie case to frame charges against Nadeem,” the court said.

It also said that the evidence collected by the investigating officer clearly indicates strong suspicion about Nadeem’s involvement in the alleged crime. The prosecution too has made out a case for trial against him and that is the reason his application is rejected, it added.