Water crisis: Legal action against drilling unauthorised borewells in Bengaluru, says BWSSB

BENGALURU: Amid the water crisis, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has said it will take legal action against those drilling unauthorised borewells within the city limits.

Starting March 15, people can seek permission for drilling borewells by submitting their applications on the official website of the Board and approval will be granted based on site inspection by the concerned officials, it said.

BWSSB said in an order that before drilling borewells for personal or other use in Bengaluru city, it is mandatory to obtain permission from concerned authorities as per section 11 of Karnataka Ground Water (Regulation and Control of Development and Management) Act, 2011.

It cited lack of adequate rainwater as a reason for decline in ground water level and said many borewells in the city have dried up.

Officials also suspect that ground water level in the city is also decreasing due to "unscientific drilling" of borewells.